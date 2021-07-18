All-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session shortly

All-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session shortly

The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 10:58 ist
A worker cleans the premises as part of the preparations for the Monsoon Session in Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

All party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am. Opposition parties will gather for a meeting in Parliament after the all-party deliberations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.

 

