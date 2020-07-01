Amid Covid-19 pandemic, PIL in SC for policy to prohibit liquor consumption in India

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 1) with a plea to direct the Centre and States to frame a policy for prohibiting the use of intoxicating drinks and drugs, except for medicinal purposes, in view of rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

In his plea, advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended that there should be an effective health warning that covered at least 50% of liquor bottles and containers on both sides, highlighting health hazards.

"Consumption of liquor and intoxicating drinks increase the risk of injury, domestic violence, crime against women. Besides, it would exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviour and mental issues during Covid-19 pandemic," his plea claimed.

The petitioner said the cause of action in the matter arose after the Centre has on May 4 allowed sale of liquor even during the lockdown.

Maintaining that consuming liquor caused 2.5 million death a year, he also asked the court to direct the Centre and States to ban the advertisement of intoxicating drinks and start a campaign to educate people about the health hazards through electronic, print and social media.

Upadhyay also pleaded for insertion of a chapter on deleterious effect of intoxicating drinks in the syllabus of primary classes in the spirit of right to health and education guaranteed under Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution.