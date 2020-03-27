Amit Shah speaks to some CMs on exodus of migrant workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the issue of mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country after the announcement of the 21-day lockdown.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Punya Salila Srivastava said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers so that they remain at the place where they are.

"The home minister has spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the matter," she told a press conference here.

There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their work places in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.