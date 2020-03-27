Shah speaks to some CMs on exodus of migrant workers

Amit Shah speaks to some CMs on exodus of migrant workers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 18:11 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the issue of mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country after the announcement of the 21-day lockdown.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Punya Salila Srivastava said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers so that they remain at the place where they are.

"The home minister has spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the matter," she told a press conference here.

There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their work places in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 