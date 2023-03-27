India asks Nepal not to allow Amritpal to flee country

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  Mar 27 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 16:26 ist
Amritpal Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” it said.

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

