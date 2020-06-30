Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

Army foiled an infiltration bid by six to eight militants along the Line of Control (LoC) at Parkian Gali sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“On night of 29/30 June 20, suspicious movement of 6-8 persons was observed in two groups in Parkian Gali Sector, Kupwara (J&K) along the LoC. Own troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. Infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness,” army tweeted.

Sources said a massive search operation has been launched in the area and is still in progress.

There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with 302 instances reported in June only. Official data reveals there have been over 2,200 ceasefire violations along the LoC this year. A total of 3,168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1,629 in 2018.

An official in the security grid said that the ceasefire violations are expected to increase in the coming months as summer is the peak infiltration period from across the LoC in J&K.

He said besides helping infiltration, Pakistani troops repeatedly target forward posts and villages along the LoC and the International Border (IB) to create a fear psychosis among the people.