Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told PTI that the brand 'Zelenskyy', a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 17 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 18:10 ist

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "honour his valour and courage" in the face of a Russian invasion.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told PTI that the brand ‘Zelenskyy’, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Barua maintained.

The Ukraine president, "knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting.

"We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," he said.

The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

