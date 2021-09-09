At PM Modi's 3-week-long birthday party, all gifts to bear his imprint

With PM Modi turning 71 on September 17, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a three-weeks-long drive to celebrate him and his public life as an administrator.

In this three-week birthday party, the BJP leadership has planned a massive outreach and PR initiative. Instead of pinyatas, social gifts will be enabled. Each ensuring that such initiatives are only possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Prime Minister’s face will be printed on 14 crore ration bags and 71 spots will be identified for river clean-ups under this drive, according to a report by The Indian Express.

With Modi and the BJP’s popularity taking a hit with its handling of the pandemic, it seems that the massive drive – which includes gratitude videos by beneficiaries of central schemes and vaccination drives, distribution of ration with Modi’s picture on ration bags, ‘Thank you Modi ji’ postcards and praises of the PM and his governance by eminent writers – is meant to reinstate Modi as the country’s messiah.

Also Read — Modi's popularity dips to 24%, but BJP best bet if polls held now: Survey

These initiatives laid out at a recent meeting by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh will be over and above the ‘Seva Saptah’ (a week-long drive) to mark the PM's birthday.

According to the report, Modi’s face on ration bags is meant to strengthen the impression that he is “gareebon ka masiha" (a saviour of the poor).

Singh reportedly said that when the ration bag with Modi’s face reaches homes of people, “the women will keep it with care and BJP will be visible everywhere.”

Recorded ‘thank you’ messages will take place of greeting cards - a move with which the party aims to shore confidence among people.

The drive for Modi’s birthday comes after the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which included rallies by newly-appointed Union ministers of BJP to take blessings of people.

Check out the latest DH videos here: