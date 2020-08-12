Avoid Red Fort event if you had Covid-19 symptoms in last 2 weeks: Delhi Police

Invitees for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here who had any Covid-19 symptom and not got tested should not attend the event, the Delhi Police has said.

Those invited to the event at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation should also follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at all times while they are at the event.

"In the event of any invitee experiencing/having a history of any symptoms of Covid-19 within two weeks of the Independence Day 2020, which is yet untested or confirmed positive for Corona (Covid-19) the invitee may consider refraining to attend the event," police said.

At the entry gates, marking will be available at an adequate distance and invitees are requested to position/move on these markings while entering the gate. Controlling officers and ushers will be on duty to assist and guide for seating inside the designated enclosures.

"Similarly on conclusion of the function at Red Fort, all invitees are requested to remain seated until requested/guided by the controlling officers/ushers of the designated enclosures to proceed to avoid crowding at exit," police said.

No cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles and lunch boxes will be permitted at the event.

Police have already issued orders prohibiting flying of para-gliders, hand gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), hot air balloons and para-jumping among others in the national capital till August 15. Public has also asked to report about the presence of any suspicious objects while warning them against touching any such objects.

A ground-to-air security apparatus has been put in place for the high-profile event, which will be attended by top political and military leadership. Owing to Covid-19, the guest list has been pruned to around 250 from the usual around 1,000.

Officials said around 4,000 security personnel, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be deployed around the Red Fort alone.