Amitabh Bachchan hails Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bachchan hails Covid-19 vaccination drive, hopes to eradicate coronavirus like polio from India

The 78-year-old actor on Sunday said people of India will eliminate coronavirus from the country like polio

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 13:54 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

As India kickstarted the world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus over the weekend, megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is hopeful that the country will become Covid-19 free.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The 78-year-old actor on Sunday said people of India will eliminate coronavirus from the country like polio.

"It was a proud moment when we made India polio-free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India Covid-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND," Bachchan, who was the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India, posted on Twitter.

Read | Ice cream contaminated with coronavirus found in Tianjin, China

The "Gulabo Sitabo" star fronted UNICEF's campaign till the country became polio-free in 2014.

Bachchan was also roped in by the central government to make people aware of preventive measures to fight Covid-19 via a caller tune.

The actor, who tested positive for the virus in July last year and recovered in over two weeks, has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media since the pandemic hit the country.

Bachchan has also been supporting and promoting campaigns related to tuberculosis-free India, childhood immunisation and Clean India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India
Amitabh Bachchan
Polio

What's Brewing

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A pause in the clouds

A pause in the clouds

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

 