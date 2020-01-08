Bandh fails to evoke much response in KK region

A nation-wide strike called by the Central Trade Unions against anti labourer policies of the union government on Wednesday has failed to evoke much response in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Normal life remained unaffected in the region. Vehicular movement is normal. No holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur and Ballari districts.

When the activists tried to stage a protest in front of a NEKRTC bus in Kalaburagi, the police intervened and allowed the bus driver to drive the vehicle. In Bidar, Yagir and Ballari districts, Normal life remained unaffected. However, Central Bus Stand in Raichur wore a deserted look as the commuters have not arrived in the wake of strike call but life is normal.