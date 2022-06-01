Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry boyfriend; arrested

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh swam across the border to India to marry her boyfriend. Identified as Krishna Mandal, the woman was later arrested by the Narendrapur Police on Monday for entering the country illegally.

Krishna braved the wilderness of the Sundarbans and swam for over an hour across the Matla river that flows in the region. As per a report by Lokmat, Krishna’s boyfriend Abhik Mandal was waiting with a car in the Kaikhali village of the South 24 Pargana District in West Bengal. They later drove to a temple in Kolkata where they got married.

The couple had met online and their love blossomed on Facebook after which they decided to get married. However, Abhik did not hold a passport which restrained him from entering Bangladesh legally. In such a scenario, Krishna decided to undertake the arduous journey and visit Kolkata to marry her boyfriend.

The tales of her bravery soon began doing rounds on social media as more people started talking about it. The news also reached the police which later arrested the 22-year-old for entering the country illegally. Reports by India Today suggest that she might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission soon.