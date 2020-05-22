Beekeeping to play key role in doubling farmers income by 2024: Narendra Singh Tomar

Amid rise in honey exports, beekeeping will play a key role in achieving the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2024, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

India is among the world's top five honey producers.

The country's honey production and exports have risen more than two-folds compared to the level in 2005-06, he said.

Tomar stressed on the need to promote beekeeping while addressing a webinar organised by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) on Thursday, an official statement said.

As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to those affected by COVID-19 lockdown, the government has set aside Rs 500 crore to promote beekeeping businesses.

Stating that the government is giving beekeeping training, Tomar said the National Bee Board has created four modules to impart training as part of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and 30 lakh farmers have been trained in beekeeping. They are also being financially supported by the government.

Besides, the government has launched 'Honey Mission' as part of 'Sweet Revolution' which has four components. Even small and marginal farmers can adopt beekeeping since investment is low and returns high, he added.