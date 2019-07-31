Bengal people saying 'Didi ke chhoro': Chouhan

BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' (speak to Didi) initiative as a "desperate attempt", saying people of West Bengal want to say "Didi ke Chhoro (leave Didi)".

Buffeted by reverses in the Lok Sabha election, Banerjee has launched the digital platform on Monday as part of the Trinamool Congress' mass-contact programme.

Considered the brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the TMC supremo also announced a helpline number, 9137091370, and a website, www.didikebolo.com, to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries.

"Mamata Banerjee's misrule has ruined Bengal. Had she earlier lend an ear to the pains of the masses, the situation would have been much better," Chouhan said here.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the people of the state were more inclined to say "Didi ke chhoro aur Modi ke bolo (leave didi and speak to Modi)".

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader ridiculed Banerjee for hiring poll strategist Kishor, who is also THE Janata Dal (United) vice-president, saying it proved that the TMC did not have good leaders.

Speaking on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's scheduled meeting with Banerjee on Wednesday evening, Chouhan claimed that "two flop leaders" were meeting for "their own survival".