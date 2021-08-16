BJP chief J P Nadda launches YouTube channel to relive Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memories

BJP President J P Nadda has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to reliving memories of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Monday.

The channel 'Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Mulaqaatein', curated by senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju, will have little-known anecdotes about Vajpayee and other BJP leaders and attempt to bring out an unseen dimension of their personalities.

“In my over two decades with the BJP, I have closely seen leaders such as Vajpayee, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and have several anecdotes to narrate,” Jaju told DH.

Nadda said Jaju has a storehouse of memories through his long association with the BJP and party activists would be enriched by the experiences shared by him.

“Through the channel BJP activists will imbibe the culture and memories of the party. It will also convey the style of functioning of the party to the people and party workers,” Nadda said.

Jaju said he has uploaded three anecdotes – one each of Vajpayee, Modi and party workers from Uttarakhand – and plans to share videos on the channel every week.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah among others offered floral tributes at Vajpayee's memorial – 'Sadaiv Atal'.

“We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens,” Modi said.

Born on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee was the most popular face of the BJP till he remained active in politics and was instrumental along with L K Advani in the party's rise to power in the 1990s.