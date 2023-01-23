BJP-Cong spar over Digvijay Singh's comment on surgical strikes

Reacting to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s comments that there’s no proof of casualties of India’s surgical strikes, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Jammu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Congress is now questioning the valour of our defence forces.

“Congress is raising questions on the valour of our defence forces, they do not trust the people who protect us,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia said that Congress has always made irresponsible statements. “The country will not tolerate anyone speaking against our security forces. Due to their hate towards PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh do not have any patriotism left in them now,” he said at a briefing.

Bhatia said that the party’s “claims” of uniting people and spreading love and peace during Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra is just for the name. “The actual motive is to break India. The statements by Digvijay Singh are an example of the same and the language used by Singh is proof.”

He added that the Congress’s comments come as the party’s political existence is in trouble. “The people of the country are standing with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian Army and those who are giving unrestrained statements are politically at a negligible point, their political existence is in trouble,” he said.

In a rally at Jammu, Singh said that while the Centre talks about surgical strikes in Pakistan and that they have killed so many of them, there is no proof.

After the backlash from the ruling party, Singh took to Twitter and posted a video where he questioned how terrorists manage to get 300 kilograms of RDX which was used in the Pulwama blasts. “DSP Devendra Singh was caught with the terrorists but was let off, why? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime minister of India and Pakistan,” Singh tweeted.