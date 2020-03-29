Breaking lockdown rules is playing with life: PM Modi

Speaking for the third consecutive time within a week on the battle against deadly COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used words like war, life and death, to drill the seriousness of the menace in people’s mind.

Modi emphasised on the need for combat measures like social distancing and isolation as the 21- day national lockdown appeared to be losing steam with thousands of migrant workers defying the call and spilling into the streets.

“Breaking the rules of lockdown is playing with life..the war against coronavirus is unprecedented and challenging as well. That is why decisions taken this time were not seen or heard in the world’s history. This is war between life and death. Coronavirus has taken the world in its grip. This is a war-like situation,” the Prime Minister said during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

Modi, who at the very onset apologised for the inconvenience caused to people due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by him on Tuesday to combat the spread of the deadly disease, also noted that many people may be angry with him for the government having locked them inside their houses.

“I understand your problems, your concerns but there was no other option without taking this step to fight coronavirus in a country like India with 130 crore population. It is a war against coronavirus and a matter of life and death. There is no other option than lockdown to defeat corona in a vast country like India," he said.

As the number of migrants on the roads kept swelling, the Prime Minister sought to give a message of follow or perish. “Some people are still breaking the rules of lockdown. if you violate lockdown, you are playing with life. You cannot save yourself from coronavirus this way. By doing this you are endangering yourself and others,” Modi said even as he acknowledged that the poor are having to face hardships.

“My poor brothers and sisters might be thinking what kind of a Prime Minister this is. I apologise for all the inconveniences caused to you. But there is no other way out. The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also took note of incidents of misbehaviour and ill-treatment with those in quarantine or undergoing treatment after having tested positive and told that the need is to maintain social distance, not emotional and humane distance.

“I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understand that such people are not criminals but just victims of the virus,” he said.

Modi underlined that social distancing does not mean ending social interaction.

“Increase social distance and decrease emotional distance. Many have gone into quarantine despite having no symptoms. I applaud them for their spirit of responsibility,” he said advising people to “stay home today, for a better and healthier tomorrow.”

Interacting with a number of COVID-19 patients, who recovered from the disease and doctors who treated such patients, the Prime Minister urged them to feed the poor and convince people to follow rules to save the nation.

Modi has earlier held a number of interactions with various stakeholders in India’s fight against COVID-19. A PIB release claims the Prime Minister interacts with over 200 people on a daily basis which includes phone calls to various state Governors, Chief Ministers, and Health Ministers to get a first-hand feedback on India’s fight against the COVID-19 menace. He also telephonically reaches out to various doctors, nurses, health workers, and sanitation staff from various corners of the country in order to encourage them and to pay gratitude to their yeomen service to the nation and society.

Modi has also interacted with people from various walks of life through video conferencing including heads of various television and print media houses and appealed that media should counter pessimism and panic through positive communication. On March 27, the Prime Minister held a video conference with various Radio Jockeys and announcers of All India Radio. Besides regular briefings by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister is also being updated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up under the chairmanship of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on the steps being taken by the Government.