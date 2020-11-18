BS Yediyurappa fails to get Amit Shah's appointment

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who went to the national capital on Wednesday to discuss cabinet expansion with his party top brass, failed to get an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Though the CM tried to get appointment to meet Shah to discuss about cabinet rejig, latter told him (Yediyurappa) to talk to Nadda and Karnataka incharge General Secretary Arun Singh, sources said.

The CM, who came to Delhi in a special flight around 2.30 pm, met BJP National President J P Nadda for just about 15 minutes and left for Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was in Delhi, also did not meet Yediyurappa, despite both putting up in Karnataka Bhavan.

Jarkiholi, along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday and sought early clarence for Kalasa-Bhandura project.