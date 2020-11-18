BS Yediyurappa fails to get Amit Shah's appointment

BS Yediyurappa fails to get Amit Shah's appointment

Yediyurappa went to the national capital to discuss cabinet expansion with his party top brass

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 23:04 ist
BS Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who went to the national capital on Wednesday to discuss cabinet expansion with his party top brass, failed to get an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Though the CM tried to get appointment to meet Shah to discuss about cabinet rejig, latter told him (Yediyurappa) to talk to Nadda and Karnataka incharge General Secretary Arun Singh, sources said.

The CM, who came to Delhi in a special flight around 2.30 pm, met BJP National President J P Nadda for just about 15 minutes and left for Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was in Delhi, also did not meet Yediyurappa, despite both putting up in Karnataka Bhavan.

Jarkiholi, along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday and sought early clarence for  Kalasa-Bhandura project.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BS Yediyurappa
Amit Shah
BJP
Delhi

What's Brewing

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

 