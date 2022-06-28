Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry, the Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at his home here late last night. He was 93.

Pallonji, who breathed his last at his Mumbai residence, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award for his contribution as an industrialist in developing India, in 2016.

He is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P Mistry -- latter who was in the limelight for the huge corporate tussle with the Tata Group a few years ago, and two daughters, Laila and Aloo -- the latter wedded to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences on the demise of Pallonji Mistry. "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani also offered her condolences. "Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones," she tweeted.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K Asif's Mughal-E-Azam (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.

(With inputs from PTI)