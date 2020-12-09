Can't disclose details of PM's flights: IAF plea in HC

Can't disclose details of PM Modi's flights as it relates to his security apparatus: IAF plea in HC

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 09 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 13:43 ist

The Indian Air Force (IAF) moved a plea in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, saying it relates to details of the Prime Minister's security apparatus and cannot be provided.

The IAF plea has claimed that the "information so sought includes details related to the entire entourage, names of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel accompanying the Prime Minister of India on foreign tours for his personal safety, and the same, if disclosed, can potentially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State".

The petition, filed through central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, is in an appeal against the CIC's July 8 direction to IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant Special Flight Returns-ll to RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra.

Batra had sought certified copies of SRF-I and SRF-II with regard to each foreign visit of former PM Manmohan Singh as also Prime Minister Narendra Modi from April 2013 onwards.

IAF, in its plea, claims that the CIC has "failed to appreciate and consider that the information sought by the respondent (Batra) from the petitioner (Air Force) cannot be disclosed and the application of the respondent for seeking the same ought not to have been allowed as the information sought is extremely sensitive in nature..."

The petition contends that the SRF copies sought to relate to "official records of functioning and working of the security apparatus of the Prime Minister of India which cannot be brought in the public domain for safety and security reasons". 

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Delhi High Court
Central Information Commission
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 