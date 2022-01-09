Car with slogans against PM Modi seized in Kerala

Car with slogans against PM Modi seized in Kerala

Police sources said that the person who came in the car had a verbal duel with a nearby hotel owner

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 09 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 22:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

A car with slogans written against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found abandoned in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday afternoon.

The car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number was found to be owned by a Punjab national. Slogans and critical remarks against Modi in connection with farmers' stir, Pulwama and Godhra incidents were written on the body of the car.

Police sources said that the person who came in the car had a verbal duel with a nearby hotel owner and thereafter he left the car and went away. Efforts were on to trace the person who left the car and wrote the slogans.

