Car with slogans against PM Modi seized in Kerala

A car with slogans written against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found abandoned in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday afternoon.

The car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number was found to be owned by a Punjab national. Slogans and critical remarks against Modi in connection with farmers' stir, Pulwama and Godhra incidents were written on the body of the car.

Car with ‘Anti-Modi’ / anti-Yogi/ anti-RSS slogans found at Pattom area in Trivandrum, Kerala today.

Based on information received from locals, Police have taken it into custody. The driver of the vehicle has fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. pic.twitter.com/1BglS9InO6 — Sanjay (@sanjaykumarpv) January 9, 2022

Police sources said that the person who came in the car had a verbal duel with a nearby hotel owner and thereafter he left the car and went away. Efforts were on to trace the person who left the car and wrote the slogans.

Check out latest videos from DH: