Cases increasing rapidly in Maharashtra, Kerala; implement all measures properly: Centre

Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pawat expressed concern over the emerging Covid-19 pandemic situation and noted that cases are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and Kerala.

“The union health secretary is in constant touch with the health secretaries of all the states and is keeping a close watch on the changing situation,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The situation is alarming and the state should take necessary and timely actions to prevent further spread of the virus,” she said on the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Centre has already given instructions to the respective states regarding increasing the number of tests and has also provided funds to the states for the purchase of testing kits.

The minister further informed that the union government has already provided all other required assistance and it is up to the states to utilise it wisely. All other measures should be implemented properly, she added.

According to her, the implementation of containment measures should be speeded up. "It is a matter of concern that the number of patients in Mumbai is on the rise; everyone should be vigilant and should follow the guidelines, remembering that it is a fight against the virus,” she said.

The union government has already issued guidelines on what should be done if the number of patients increases and what decisions should be taken by the concerned states including on steps to be taken regarding availability of ICUs and hospital beds.

