CBI starts preliminary enquiry into Jamaat finances

CBI starts preliminary enquiry into cash transactions and foreign donations of Tablighi Jamaat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 15:29 ist
File photo

The CBI has begun preliminary enquiry against organisers of Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday.

After registering a preliminary enquiry, the agency started its probe into the financial transactions of Tablighi Jamaat which had attracted headlines after many of its members, who had congregated at the Nizamuddin-based headquarters in March, were found to be carriers of COVID-19.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step towards deciding whether there exists prima facie material to proceed with a full-fledged investigation with an FIR, they said.

CBI
Tablighi Jamaat
COVID-19
Finance
donations

