Celebrations in BJP camp, leaders congratulate Fadnavis

Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, party leaders congratulate Devendra Fadnavis

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, 'the truth prevailed, finally'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 30 2022, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 03:47 ist
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many leaders of the BJP, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, congratulated each other on the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state. Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally". "Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Shiv Sena
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
India News

What's Brewing

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 