Centre decides to defer NEET SS by two months to give ample time to candidates, SC told

The Centre told the Supreme Court it has decided to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality exam by a period of two months to enable the candidates to prepare for it under the revised scheme.

It has decided to hold the exam on January 10-11, 2022, instead of the previous schedule of November 13-14, 2021.

In an affidavit, the National Board of Examination said the modified scheme has not mandated the applicant candidates to study something different from which they have not studied already.

"In terms of the revised scheme, the candidates are going to be tested and adjudged on the curriculum which they have already studied in their post-graduation course and have qualified the final examinations of their respective universities based on the same curriculum," it said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea against the abrupt and sudden change in syllabus for the (NEET) Super Speciality exam 2021.

The court is scheduled to take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The notification for the examination, then scheduled to be held on November 13-14 this year, was issued on July 23, 2021.

However, on August 31, another notification was issued changing the syllabus of the exam, which has put the candidates at a great disadvantage due to paucity of time for preparations, the plea filed Prateek Rastogi and 40 other Post Graduate doctors contended.

The affidavit claimed the modifications of 100 per cent weightage to the questions pertained only to the feeder course of broad speciality (MD/MS etc) where the candidates have already undergone those courses.

"Yet in the circumstances, it was decided that NEET-SS would be deferred by a period of two months and be held on January 10-11, 2022 so as to provide ample time to all of them for their preparation for the entrance examination under the revised scheme,” it added.

On September 27, the court had pulled up the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examination (NBE) over last-minute changes to the syllabus for the NEET SS exam 2021.

