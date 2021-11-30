Centre extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 31

In view of the Omicron variant scare in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till December 31.

The MoH also extended an advisory to all the states and Union Territories "for rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals". The issue also said that all the international passengers must be closely tracked and tested to avoid the spread of the new variant in the country.

