Centre gave Rs 28k cr to Maha for COVID-19 relief: BJP

Centre has given Rs 28,000 cr to Maha for coronavirus pandemic relief: BJP

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 00:03 ist
aharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (PTI File Photo)

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed on Friday that the Union government has provided assistance of Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra for coronavirus relief measures.

During a video conference with reporters on the Narendra Modi government's achievements after the last year's Lok Sabha polls, Patil said the Centre has given substantial help to Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic.

The Union government has given relief of Rs 28,104 crore to the Maharashtra government towards medical infrastructure and for helping migrant labourers, he said.

The state also got benefits worth Rs 78,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, Patil added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 