Australia understands India's position on Ukraine: GoI

Centre says Australia understands its position on Ukraine

India is the only Quad member that has not criticised Russia's aggression

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 16:12 ist

Australia understands India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India's foreign secretary told reporters on Monday following a virtual summit between the prime ministers of Australia and India.

India's Narendra Modi and Australia's Scott Morrison, both leaders of the Quad grouping that also includes the United States and Japan, discussed issues in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

India is the only Quad member that has not criticised Russia's aggression.

"Prime Minister Morrison was quite clear that as far as he was concerned the Quad's focus was on the Indo-Pacific," Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

"He also expressed understanding of India's position on the issue of Ukraine, which he felt definitely reflected our own situation, our own considerations."

India counts Russia as one of its old allies that supplies about 60% of its military hardware.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday told Modi in New Delhi that Russia's invasion had shaken the "foundation of international order" and required a clear response.

Shringla said Australia was also investing $15 billion in Asia's third largest economy. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Narendra Modi
Australia
Scott Morrison
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 