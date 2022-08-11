CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms

CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms

While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 16:01 ist
N V Ramana. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday advised lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms, saying staffers and judges were contracting Covid-19 infection.

"Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it (Covid-19). Judges are also getting it," the CJI told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.

Read | Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.

"I tested negative," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate A M Singhvi has tested positive.

"Oh! I wish you a speedy recovery," the CJI said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CJI
Indian Judiciary
N V Ramana
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

 