CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday advised lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms, saying staffers and judges were contracting Covid-19 infection.

"Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it (Covid-19). Judges are also getting it," the CJI told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.

While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.

"I tested negative," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate A M Singhvi has tested positive.

"Oh! I wish you a speedy recovery," the CJI said.