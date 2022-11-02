Commissioning of new airport in Goa will not lead to shutting down of Dabolim facility: VK Singh

The commissioning of new airport at Mopa plateau in North Goa, will not lead to the shutdown of the existing airport at Dabolim in South Goa, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation former general VK Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, who is on an official visit to Goa, also said that air traffic management would be carried out in such a manner, that both airports would be accommodating an adequate number of flights.

"To grow the economy of the coastal state by attracting tourist footfalls, there is a need for more connectivity, which would be handled by both Dabolim airport and Mopa airport in Goa. Both airports are going to function, there is no doubt in the minds of the Government of India in this regard," Singh said.

The construction of the new greenfield airport at Mopa plateau, located a short distance from Maharashtra, had raised doubts about the viability of the existing facility at Dabolim, which functions out of an Indian Naval Base INS Hansa.

The Opposition has alleged that the commissioning of the new airport, which is expected to kick off its first phase of functioning early next year, would lead to the Dabolim airport being struck off for civilian aviation.

Last month, a major domestic carrier had said that its aircraft would only use the Mopa facility for take-off and landing, once it is commissioned. Singh however said that the perception that Dabolim airport would shut down thereafter was "unfounded".

"Doubt has been created in the minds of the people that after Mopa is made operational, Dabolim airport will be shut down. This is an unfounded perception. We were very clear in June 2010, when a decision was taken by the cabinet that if both the airports are made operational, then both will run. None of the airports will shut down. We will give more connectivity to the new Mopa airport. We will also grow Dabolim," Godinho said.

Singh also said that it was important for both airports to function for Goa to boost its tourism-related operations. "If we want to increase the footfall of tourists and the economy of Goa then we will have to increase traffic," the Union MoS said.