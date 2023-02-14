Congress attacks govt over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices

Cong attacks govt I-T survey operation at BBC offices

Jairam Ramesh used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying 'Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi, Opposition slams 'scared' govt

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

Congress 
BBC
India News

