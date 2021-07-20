Congress, SAD will not attend government's all-party meeting on Covid-19

Cong, SAD not attending govt's all-party meet on Covid

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 17:59 ist
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

The main opposition Congress said it wouldn't attend the government's meeting with floor leaders of all parties on Covid-19 later on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress is not boycotting the meeting, but it will not attend as it wants the government to present the facts on the floor of both houses of Parliament.

The ruling BJP's erstwhile ally SAD will also not attend the meeting, its president Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

The government has called the meeting of floor leaders of all parties on the Covid-19 management.

The Health Secretary is expected to make a presentation in the meeting, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

