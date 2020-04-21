Cooperate with Central team: West Bengal Governor to CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seem again to be heading on a collision course, this time over the issue of Central teams visiting the state to review implementation of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Governor on Tuesday morning urged Banerjee to “synergetically” ( synergistically) cooperate with the Central team top relieve people from their flight.

“My request to CM MB to synergetically cooperate with the Central Team @PMOIndia to wean away the miseries of people,” stated Dhankhar in tweet on Tuesday.

Even as her urged everyone to support the Mamata Banerjee government in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dhankhar said cooperation and not confrontation between the Centre and state government was the need of the hour.

“My appeal to all: Support government @MamataOfficial to contain and combat corona curse...Cooperation and not confrontation between Centre and State must,” stated Dhankhar in the same tweet.

Dhankhar’s comments a day after the Chief Minister questioned the basis of the Centre’s decision to send Inter Ministerial Central Teams to West Bengal.

Later in the day without directly naming him the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Derek O' Brien took a dig at the Governor for his tweets in criticism of the state government.

“Mamata Banerjee is the elected Chief Minister of Bengal. She is not one twitter happy Governor of a state who is nominated whom the Centre nominated...She did not become Chief Minister from Bengal because someone from Delhi or Gujarat gave her a nomination,” said O’Brien.

Banerjee not only described the basis of Centre’s decision as “unclear” in a tweet on Monday but also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Central teams were sent to West Bengal without prior intimation to the state government and hence was “breach of protocol”.