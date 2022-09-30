Core sector growth slows to 3.3% in August

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 per cent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.
The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 per cent.
The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents
'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future
World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears
Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles
Three things Indian healthcare needs
Is liberal democracy dying?