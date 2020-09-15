Coronavirus fact check: Another lockdown from September 25? PIB clarifies

As coronavirus cases surge by the day, rumours of a nationwide lockdown from September 25 for 46 days have emerged when a supposed 'NDMA order' went viral on social media. The Press Information Bureau was quick to debunk the rumour calling it fake and clarified that no such lockdowns will be put in place.

An image of the 'order' where the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recommended a nationwide lockdown in light of the soaring coronavirus cases went viral. The PIB Fact Check, Centre's Twitter handle to debunk government-related misinformation, said that the rumours were not true.

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," PIB tweeted.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

The fake order claimed that the NDMA insisted on lockdown to reduce the coronavirus infections and mortality rate of disease caused by the pandemic. It said, "...the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly,"

The rumour comes at a time when India's Covid-19 tally has crossed 49-lakh mark, and as for vaccine, the Serum Institute of India said it is waiting for DCGI's approval for resuming Covid-19 vaccine trials in the country.