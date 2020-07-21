Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 21

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 11,46,168; death toll stands at 28,189 as of July 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 06:36 ist
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample from a man during medical screening for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Mumbai on July 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 11 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 11,46,168 as of July 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 28,189

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1980
Arunachal Pradesh6503
Assam2291853
Bihar27,455208
Chandigarh73912
Chhattisgarh523324
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4621
Daman and Diu1401
Goa348422
Gujarat49,4392,167
Haryana26,858344
Himachal Pradesh1,56111
Jharkhand555249
Karnataka63,2731,403
Kerala13,27440
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh22,600721
Maharashtra3,18,69511,772
Manipur1,9250
Meghalaya4182
Mizoram2840
Nagaland9780
Delhi1,23,7473,663
Puducherry199928
Punjab10510262
Rajasthan30,390568
Sikkim2750
Tamil Nadu1,75,6782,551
Telangana46,274422
Tripura23665
Uttar Pradesh51,6871,192
Uttarakhand4,64252
West Bengal44,7691,076
Odisha17,43791
Andhra Pradesh53,724696
Jammu and Kashmir13899244
Ladakh11661
Cases being reassigned to states  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

