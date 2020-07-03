Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.2 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,25,020 as of July 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 18,207







States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 100 0 Arunachal Pradesh 195 1 Assam 8955 14 Bihar 10,391 78 Chandigarh 450 6 Chhattisgarh 3013 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1482 4 Gujarat 33,999 1,888 Haryana 15,509 251 Himachal Pradesh 1,015 10 Jharkhand 2525 15 Karnataka 18,016 272 Kerala 4753 25 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 14106 589 Maharashtra 1,86,626 8178 Manipur 1,279 0 Meghalaya 56 1 Mizoram 160 0 Nagaland 535 0 Delhi 92,175 2864 Puducherry 802 12 Punjab 5,784 149 Rajasthan 18662 430 Sikkim 101 0 Tamil Nadu 98,392 1,321 Telangana 17,357 267 Tripura 1402 1 Uttar Pradesh 24,825 735 Uttarakhand 2984 42 West Bengal 19,819 699 Odisha 7545 27 Andhra Pradesh 16,097 198 Jammu and Kashmir 7849 115 Ladakh 990 1 Cases being reassigned to states 6832

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,77,945

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.