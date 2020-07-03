Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches  6,25,020; death toll stands at 18,207 as of July 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 08:03 ist
A waiter wearing a facemask works at the Indian Coffee House after the establishment reopened in Kolkata. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.2 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,25,020 as of July 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 18,207




StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1000
Arunachal Pradesh1951
Assam895514
Bihar10,39178
Chandigarh4506
Chhattisgarh301314
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa14824
Gujarat33,9991,888
Haryana15,509251
Himachal Pradesh1,01510
Jharkhand252515
Karnataka18,016272
Kerala475325
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh14106589
Maharashtra1,86,6268178
Manipur1,2790
Meghalaya561
Mizoram1600
Nagaland5350
Delhi92,1752864
Puducherry80212
Punjab5,784149
Rajasthan18662430
Sikkim1010
Tamil Nadu98,3921,321
Telangana17,357267
Tripura14021
Uttar Pradesh24,825735
Uttarakhand298442
West Bengal19,819699
Odisha754527
Andhra Pradesh16,097198
Jammu and Kashmir7849115
Ladakh9901
Cases being reassigned to states6832 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,77,945 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

