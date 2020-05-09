COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 59,592; death toll stands at 1,982 as of May 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 06:53 ist
A migrant worker rests on a road side as she and others return to their villages, during an extended nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, May 8, 2020. (Credit: Reuters Photo/Adnan Abidi)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 59,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 59,592 as of May 9.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,982
 

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam561
Bihar5695
Chandigarh1461
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat7,403449
Haryana6478
Himachal Pradesh472
Jharkhand1323
Karnataka75330
Kerala5044
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,341200
Maharashtra19,063731
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi631868
Puducherry90
Punjab1,73128
Rajasthan3579103
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu600940
Telangana1,12329
Tripura650
Uttar Pradesh3,21466
Uttarakhand631
West Bengal1,678160
Odisha2712
Andhra Pradesh1,88741
Jammu and Kashmir8239
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 16,540

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

