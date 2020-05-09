Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 9

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 59,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 59,592 as of May 9.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,982



State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 56 1 Bihar 569 5 Chandigarh 146 1 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 7,403 449 Haryana 647 8 Himachal Pradesh 47 2 Jharkhand 132 3 Karnataka 753 30 Kerala 504 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,341 200 Maharashtra 19,063 731 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 6318 68 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,731 28 Rajasthan 3579 103 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 6009 40 Telangana 1,123 29 Tripura 65 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,214 66 Uttarakhand 63 1 West Bengal 1,678 160 Odisha 271 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,887 41 Jammu and Kashmir 823 9 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 16,540

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.