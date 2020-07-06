Coronavirus lockdown resulted in 'decreased' tuberculosis transmission say experts

The lockdown, imposed to control the spread of Covid-19, has resulted in 'decreased transmission' of tuberculosis in the country, according to the experts.

''Decreased movement, wearing of face masks, physical distancing and cough etiquette have proved to be big factors in bringing down TB transmission during the lockdown,'' said Prof Surya Kant, a member of the executive committee, National Task Force for TB Elimination.

Speaking to DH here, Prof Surya Kant, who was also head, department of respiratory medicine at the prestigious King George Medical University here and member of the central and executive committee of TB Association of India, said that it was 'wrong' to think that the drop in the notifications of TB cases during lockdown signalled an increase in the transmission.

Dr Surya Kant said that a majority of TB patients visited the district TB centres during this period instead of visiting tertiary care centres in the cities.

''The only problem faced during the period (lockdown) was concerned with lack of proper follow-up, including X-Ray, culture and liver function tests,'' he said.

He said that during the lockdown, instead of daily supervised administration of anti-TB drugs, one-month medicines were provided to the patients.

Surya Kant said that the need of the hour was to strengthen Drug Resistance TB Centres at the districts. ''We already have 3-4 bed hospitalisation facility there,'' he added.

He went on to say that the objective was to reduce the number of TB patients coming down to the tertiary care centres and encourage them to visit the centres in their districts. ''It will result in less movement and hence reduced risk of transmission,'' he added.

UP government was also planning to introduce public-private partnership programs to engage private health care providers across the state. It would improve access to TB care as many patients visited private sector for health services.

The remarks assume significance as they reject reports expressing apprehensions that the drop in notifications of the TB cases during the current situation was worrying and was one of the examples of TB services being affected due to Covid-19.

In UP alone the number TB cases reported in January this year stood at 40087. This number came down drastically to 16,427 in May, when the lockdown was already in force.