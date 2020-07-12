Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka reports 2,627 fresh cases and 71 deaths; India's tally jumps past 8.7-lakh mark, death toll crosses 23,000

India's coronavirus cases cross the 8.7-lakh mark and the death toll surpasses 23,000. Recovery Rate further climbs up to 62.42%, while over 5.15 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered. The nation has reported highest one-day surge of 28,637 new Covid-19 cases, 551 deaths in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
85 Covid-19 positive cases, 59 patients cured in Goa today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,453, including 1,487 recovered cases and 14 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Goa. (ANI)
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to take call on extending lockdown to other districts
Guidelines for the lockdown announced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will be issued on Monday morning. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will also hold a video conference with DCs from all districts on Monday, following which the government will decide whether to extend the lockdown to other districts.
Sri Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in Covid-19 cases
All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been cancelled temporarily, the SLPP announced on Sunday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.
Karnataka reports 2,627 fresh cases and 71 deaths, Bengaluru accounts for 1,525 cases and 45 deaths
World seeing India's successful battle against Covid-19 under PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah
India is in a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the country will fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
PIL in SC for compensation to kin of Covid-19 victims
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to the next of kin of all Indian citizens who succumb to Covid-19, especially for the financially weaker sections of society.
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93%: Health ministry
Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
Gujarat minister's son, friends arrested for violating lockdown
The son of a Gujarat minister and his two friends were arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown and the night curfew orders in Surat, a senior police official said.
Maharashtra reported 7,827 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,54,427 including 1,40,325 recoveries and 10,289 deaths: State Health Department - ANI
Akhilesh Yadav suggests four-day workweek to UP government
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends.
Andhra Pradesh records new single-day high of 1,933 cases, 19 deaths
A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The Covid-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin.
Govt in talks with Japan to reduce bullet train project cost, make it more in line with 'Make in India'
Aimed at reducingthe cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and makingit more in line with the 'Make in India' intiative, the Centre is in talks with Japan to explore the possibility ofIndian companies taking some of the highly specialised engineering jobs.
9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests conducted in the national capital today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853: Delhi Government - ANI
Tamil Nadu reports 68 deaths, 4244 new Covid-19 positive cases and 3,617 discharges today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,38,470 including 46,969 active cases and 1,966 deaths: State Health Department - ANI
1,573 Covid-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries & 37 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases, & 3,371 deaths: Delhi Health Department
Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 1,191 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 256 cases are active: State Health Department
Up to Election Commission to decide when to hold Bihar Assembly polls: BJP
After insisting for weeks that the Bihar elections will be held as per the schedule, the BJP, in a major climbdown, has now conceded it was for the Election Commission to decide whether polls were possible or not during the Covid-19 pandemic.
