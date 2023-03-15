Court relief for Lalu, Rabri, Misa Bharti; bail granted in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti and others accused in the land-for-jobs case.
The court noted that CBI filed the charge sheet without arrest and directed each accused to furnish Rs 50,000 for personal bail.
More to follow...
