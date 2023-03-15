Court relief for Lalu, Rabri, Misa Bharti; bail granted

Court relief for Lalu, Rabri, Misa Bharti; bail granted in land-for-jobs case

The court noted that CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest and directed each accused to furnish Rs 50,000 for personal bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 12:16 ist
Former railway minister Lalu Prasad. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti and others accused in the land-for-jobs case.

The court noted that CBI filed the charge sheet without arrest and directed each accused to furnish Rs 50,000 for personal bail.

More to follow...

Lalu Prasad Yadav
Bihar
India News

