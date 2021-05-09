Covid-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference at 12

With the Covid-19 cases showing a slight decline in the national capital, and the lockdown nearing its end, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on Sunday at 12 pm.
On April 19, Kejriwal had imposed a six-day lockdown, later extending it on April 25th to May 3. Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, it was further extended till May 10.
More to follow...
