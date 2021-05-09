Covid-19: Kejriwal to hold press conference shortly

Covid-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference at 12

Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the lockdown was extended till May 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 11:29 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Covid-19 cases showing a slight decline in the national capital, and the lockdown nearing its end, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a digital press conference on Sunday at 12 pm. 

On April 19, Kejriwal had imposed a six-day lockdown, later extending it on April 25th to May 3. Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, it was further extended till May 10.

More to follow...

 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
New Delhi
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Lockdown

