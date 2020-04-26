COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496

COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2020, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 10:37 ist
Members of the Muslim community buy essential items for iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 while 5,803 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six in Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, one from among others.

Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
India
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

 