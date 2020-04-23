'COVID-19 test method made by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod'

COVID-19 detection test method developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 20:30 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A method to detect COVID-19 which will significantly reduce the cost of testing, making it affordable for a large population in the country, developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has got the approval from ICMR, officials said on Thursday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay.

"The test method has been approved by ICMR. The assay has been validated at ICMR with a sensitivity and specificity of 100 percent. This makes IITD the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay," a senior official told PTI.

Using comparative sequence analyses, the IITD team identified unique regions (short stretches of RNA sequences) in the COVID-19 and SARS COV-2 genome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ICMR
IIT-Delhi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

 