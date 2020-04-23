COVID-19 detection test method developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials

A method to detect COVID-19 which will significantly reduce the cost of testing, making it affordable for a large population in the country, developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has got the approval from ICMR, officials said on Thursday.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay.
"The test method has been approved by ICMR. The assay has been validated at ICMR with a sensitivity and specificity of 100 percent. This makes IITD the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay," a senior official told PTI.
Using comparative sequence analyses, the IITD team identified unique regions (short stretches of RNA sequences) in the COVID-19 and SARS COV-2 genome.
No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions
COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded
Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21
New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns