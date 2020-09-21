Covid-19: Government waives permit requirement for movement of oxygen transport vehicles

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday announced that it has waived the permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision will make movement of vehicles easier, ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has exempted the transport vehicle operators for the carriage and transportation and delivery of Oxygen Cylinders or Oxygen Tanks across the States or within a State from permit requirements till 31st March 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

This has been done as oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of Covid-19, the statement said.

"It had been brought to the notice of the Ministry that there are problems being faced by certain Transport Vehicle operators in this regard," the statement said.

Following this, a notification for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 issue, said the Ministry.

