Covid-19: NEET examination postponed to September 13, says HRD Minister

  • Jul 03 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 20:14 ist
NEET examination postponed to September 13 in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'.

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23.

JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.

