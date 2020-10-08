Covid-19: Wear mask, ensure social distancing, says PM Modi ahead of festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a public awareness campaign to promote Covid-19-appropriate behaviour ahead of the festive season that begins next week.

“Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against Covid-19,” Modi tweeted, with a hashtag #Unite2FightCorona.

Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also urged fellow citizens to unite in the fight against Covid-19. He appealed to wear a mask, wash hands and practice social distancing.

Soon after the prime minister’s message, Union ministers, sportspersons, film personalities took the campaign forward, emphasising Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the festive season.

“India's Covid-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our Covid-19 warriors. Our collective efforts have helped to save many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus,” the prime minister said.

India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/GrYUZPZc2m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur, sportspersons Saina Nehwal and Milkha Singh, actors Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkumar Rao, Shekhar Kapur, Mahesh Babu and Shankar Mahadevan lent their support to the awareness campaign.

The prime minister in his Mann Ki Baat programme had reminded people to always wear a mask and not to venture out without a face shield.

A Concerted Action Plan will also be implemented by Central government ministries and departments, state governments and Union Territories with region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts