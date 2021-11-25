Crucial to define norms for internet governance: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The internet has become an important part of India’s economy and society, and it is crucial to define how it is governed, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the first India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF 2021), he said, "Internet is the most important part of society and it is crucial to define its norms of governance. It is also important to decide the ownership of the content shared online. The responsibility for content put out on social media platforms and websites should be clearly defined," he said.

"So, who takes responsibility for that content? Whether that content is on a social media platform or on a website, it should be clearly defined, so that there is a responsibility for the written word on somebody, so that it becomes part of the society as an acceptable form," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government is committed to making the internet open, safe and accountable to all. It must also remain free from the influences of both governments as well as big businesses.

We have to carefully shape the future of the internet, carefully shape policies and regulation, rights and responsibilities around the internet going forward," Chandrasekhar said.

The government's approach to building the future of the internet involves a multi-stakeholder model, he said.

He also emphasised that the future of the global internet must be led by India's internet ecosystem and innovation capabilities.

