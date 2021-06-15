CSIR-IICT, Bengaluru pharma firm join hands to manufacture anti-Covid drug 2-DG

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here and Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd have entered into an agreement for technology transfer and manufacture of anti-Covid drug 2-DG.
Studies have shown that 2-DG demonstrated quick recovery and reduction in oxygen dependence among moderate and severely affected Covid patients. This drug, in the form of powder formulation, was earlier launched by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India, IICT said in a release.
Under the terms of the licence agreement, Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, gets non-exclusive licence for the process know-how for synthesis of 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose), it said.
Also Read | DRDO invites EoI to transfer technology of 2-DG drug for bulk production
"The agreement is in line with CSIR's efforts to help people access various therapeutic options to combat Covid-19. CSIR labs have undertaken clinical trials of various repurposed drugs for the treatment of Covid-19," said Chandrasekhar, Director CSIR-IICT.
Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd is in the process of filing an application for getting the approval from DCGI in New Delhi and will subsequently manufacture and commercialise 2-DG from their facilities located at Bommasandra, Bangalore and Harohalli, Kanakapura, Karnataka, the release said. Anthem Biosciences is in the forefront of working on niche and complex biopharmaceuticals, Ajay Bhardwaj, CEO and Founder the company said in the release.
"We have hands-on experience in the development and manufacturing of prodrug of 2-DG API for a discovery research biopharmaceutical company from the USA. Because of our prior experience on 2-DG Prodrug, Post DCGI approval, we are geared up to supply multi-ton API to meet the immediate demand that might arise due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," he said. "We have also developed domestic vendors for key raw materials for uninterrupted supplies to manufacture 2-DG API. Alternatively, we have developed an in-house process for key raw materials as we foresee the short supplies of these materials in coming months," he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay
Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley
NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space
In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav
Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid
DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma