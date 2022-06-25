CUET exams from July 15 to August 10

The entrance to the four-year undergraduate course will be held by the National Testing Agency, and will mark the end of cut-off lists

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 21:47 ist
The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Credit: iStock Images

The first set of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) exams will be held from July 15 to August 10 across 554 locations in India and 13 abroad. Over 9 lakh students have applied.

The dates for the exam are on July 15, 16, 19, 20, August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The exam will be entirely computer-based.

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

As many as 9,50,804 candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities. Of these, 43 are central universities, 13 state universities, 12 are deemed universities. With 6 lakh applications, Delhi University accounted for the highest number of applications, followed by Banaras Hindu University with 3,94,000 applications and Allahabad University with 2,31,000 applications.

The education ministry, in March had announced the CUET in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Admissions will be done on the basis of the scores and none of the participating universities will issue cut-offs.

