Delhi Congress targets AAP with 'water truth report'

Delhi Congress releases 'water truth report', attacks AAP govt over supply issue

The Congress leader, in a statement, said potable water has become 'a scarce commodity' in the city

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 17 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 19:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary released a "water truth report" on Saturday, alleging that people of the national capital were not getting clean water.

The Congress leader, in a statement, said potable water has become "a scarce commodity" in the city.

"Water crisis has become so acute in the capital that most people, who have been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, are forced to shell out money to buy bottled water for their daily consumption," Chaudhary said.

He added that compared to the Congress government's time, complaints regarding "dirty water, water scarcity and sewer blockage have gone up by 209 per cent".

"Such complaints in 2013-14 were 55,455, but in 2020-21, they have risen to 1.71 lakh. Similarly, between 2014 and 2021, the number of patients suffering from liver, kidney and gastrointestinal diseases jumped to 4.19 lakh, with 19,238 people succumbing to such diseases," Chaudhary claimed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India News
Congress
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 