Delhi Congress releases 'water truth report', attacks AAP govt over supply issue

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary released a "water truth report" on Saturday, alleging that people of the national capital were not getting clean water.

The Congress leader, in a statement, said potable water has become "a scarce commodity" in the city.

"Water crisis has become so acute in the capital that most people, who have been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, are forced to shell out money to buy bottled water for their daily consumption," Chaudhary said.

He added that compared to the Congress government's time, complaints regarding "dirty water, water scarcity and sewer blockage have gone up by 209 per cent".

"Such complaints in 2013-14 were 55,455, but in 2020-21, they have risen to 1.71 lakh. Similarly, between 2014 and 2021, the number of patients suffering from liver, kidney and gastrointestinal diseases jumped to 4.19 lakh, with 19,238 people succumbing to such diseases," Chaudhary claimed.